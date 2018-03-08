BHUBANESWAR: In a boost to MSME sector in Odisha, the State Government assured foreign entrepreneurs from four countries of all facilitating support for setting up manufacturing and processing units. Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Wednesday discussed with entrepreneur delegates from four countries, Iran, Bangladesh, South Korea and Germany in a Government to Business (G2B) meeting held in the Secretariat. During the meeting Additional Chief Secretary MSME LN Gupta outlined the thematic areas of discussion. The delegates also expressed their interest for enhancing trade relations with Odisha in various sectors.

The main sectors in which the delegates expressed their interest included marine fish, poultry, handloom, food processing, super technology and software. It was decided at the meeting that specific trade relations would be worked out in collaboration with various Industry Associations of Odisha within three days. Padhi advised Gupta to carry forward the required B2B meetings in these sectors on one-toone basis for a definite outcome.