BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take steps for mitigating the problem of contaminated water faced by people of Bargarh and adjoining areas.In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan said during his recent visit to Bargarh and adjoining areas, people brought to his notice problem of contaminated water with excess flouride.

Pradhan said with no access to piped water, people are forced to use water from the dug wells for drinking and other purposes.Pradhan requested Naveen to make necessary allocation in the State budget accordingly towards provision of safe water to the residents of the area. He said the matter may also be taken up with the World Bank for a loan agreement to help increase access to water supply service in Bargarh areas.

“I urge you to look into the matter for a favourable consideration of the above request in order to mitigate the problem of contaminated water and benefitting people by directly providing safe water,” Pradhan said.