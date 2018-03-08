BHUBANESWAR: State Endowment Commissioner Biraja Prasad Dutta on Wednesday sought a report from Lingaraj temple administration and police as to how mobile phones were carried into the 11th century shrine where Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was filmed.Even as the actor claimed that she had not carried any phone with her, the Endowment Commissioner called for a report from the temple office as well as Commissionerate Police.

“When the visitors are frisked by the police personnel and the temple office officials while entering, how come a mobile phone was carried inside. I have sought a report from temple administration and police in this regard,” Dutta told The Express.The Endowment Commissioner also asked them to provide details about officials who were present on duty at that time and how the actor’s visit was later circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, Raveena claimed that she had not carried a mobile phone with her. On Twitter, the actor asserted that it was not any advertising agency that shot the video but some locals, temple officials and mediapersons who were filming her on their mobile phones and clicking selfies. The actor stated that she was not even carrying a handbag with her.On Sunday, Raveena had paid a visit to the temple where she was seen offering beauty tips while being filmed on a mobile phone.

Later, the clip surfaced on social media and snowballed into a controversy as Lingaraj Temple, an ASI protected monument, is declared a No Camera Zone.Lingaraj Temple Administration on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the actor and others. However, the police have so far not registered a case in this regard.