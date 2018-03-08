BHUBANESWAR: The Union Ministry of MSME has planned to set up eight to 10 technology centres in Odisha for low-cost automation at industrial growth centres which will be part of a bouquet of initiatives to give competitive advantage and quality control to these industries of the State. The technology centres will be extensions of Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) for which the State Government may provide building support, Joint Secretary to the Ministry Sudhir Garg said here on Wednesday.

Garg was addressing a seminar on “Boosting MSME Business through Zero-Effect-Zero Defect (ZED), Government-e-Market Place (GeM), IPR and Digital Marketing” on the sidelines of MSME International Trade Fair, 2018. These tech centres, he said, will help make available technical know-how to MSMEs and also upgrade technology which is the need of the hour. The CTTC, Bhubaneswar is a Lean Certifying Centre which will take up the awareness and training of MSMEs on Lean manufacturing in districts, he said. Chairing the session, Additional Chief Secretary to MSME Department LN Gupta informed that awareness-cum-registration camps for ZED, GeM and Lean manufacturing will be initiated at district industries centre (DIC) levels in April in all districts.

So far, Gupta said as many as 484 projects entailing a cost of `1,796 crore and employment to over 19,000 persons have been cleared by the District-level Single Window Clearance Committees. Subsidy of over `95 crore has been released to various MSMEs under different policies of the Government. Speaking on the occasion, Additional CEO, GeM KC Jha from Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Odisha Government has signed an MoU with GeM and a team will start training nodal officers of State departments by April.

Urging MSMEs to register themselves on GeM Portal to enhance their marketing reach, Jha said, so far, there are about 16,417 buyer organisations of GeM. Among others, CGM of RBI, Mumbai, Sonali Sengupta informed that there has been an 20 per cent year-on-year growth in lending to MSME sector. Senior Director of Quality Council of India A Raj, Assistant Controller of Patents, Kolkata Shyam Kumar Barik, Director of Industries, Odisha SR Pradhan and president of OSSIA Samarajit Mohanty also spoke.