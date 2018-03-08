BARIPADA: Sarat police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with murder of a man who they alleged was practising black magic. The accused were identified as Sanjandrai Bangara, Gulga Koipai and Saluram Bangara of Hudi Sahi village. The deceased, Gangaram Sundhi, used to stay in the same village.

The accused killed Sundhi on February 25 with a spade, when the latter was sleeping alone in the veranda. The family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint with Sarat police. On the basis of the complaint, police seized the body. The trio had confessed to their crime, police said. They were produced in Udala SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody.

“Sanjandrai committed the crime after his mother and wife died of some illness. Gulga Koipai was also suffering from fever. Saluram was suffering from fever himself. Under such circumstances, the trio suspected that their family members fell sick due to black magic by Sundhi,” OIC Ghanashyam Mallik said.Police had seized the spade used in the crime.