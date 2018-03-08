ANGUL: Panic gripped both Handappa and Chhendipada forest range areas following the return of a tusker which has so far killed 30 persons in Angul district in the last five years. The tusker, aged around 20, had moved to Sambalpur forest range in October last year after killing three people and causing largescale damage to crops in Chhendipada and Kaniha areas.Sources said the jumbo has been frequenting the range areas of Athmallick, Rairakhol, Handappa, Jarapara, Chhendipada, Kaniha and Talcher since the last five years. The pachyderm returned in the second week of this month to Chhendipada causing palpable panic among the locals.

Earlier, teams from Nandankanan Zoological Park and Odisha University of Technology (OUAT) had made four attempts to tame the elephant but failed. In February this year, a team from OUAT had to return after failing to tranquilise the tusker in Chhendipada range. Though locals of Chhendipada have staged protests demanding capture of the jumbo several times in the past, all efforts by the Forest department in this regard have failed.

Chhendipada Ranger Durga Sahu said, “The tusker has not killed anyone this time but has destroyed some crops. The animal is clever as it hides in bushes and attacks people when they are alone. Normally, it stays in the forest during daytime and ventures into village areas with nightfall.” The tusker had stayed put in Chhendipada forest areas till last month but now, has entered into Handappa range, Sahu added.

Sources said the situation in Handappa areas, where the jumbo is currently camping, is tense as locals are panic stricken. Range officer of Handappa Chaitanya Behera said so far, the animal has not harmed any human but damaged vegetable crops and houses. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he said.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest, Angul Circle Sudarshan Panda said the movement of the tusker is being monitored. “If necessary, another attempt will be made to tranquillise the animal,” he added.