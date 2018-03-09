ROURKELA: A 30-year-old transport businessman Mananjay Choubey on Thursday made a shocking claim before RN Pali police here that his wife got married elsewhere while he was away from the city.

Choubey on Wednesday had raised a hue and cry at the reception party of his self-declared wife at Civil Township here.

Choubey of Bondamunda said he was in a live-in relation with the woman since 2013 and married her on September 12, 2016. He also produced a photocopy of the marriage certificate purportedly issued by Panposh Marriage Officer to back his claim.The businessman said after marriage, they were staying together at Civil Township. He was out of the city from February 23 and his wife remained incommunicado from March 1 to 3.

Choubey said on March 4, his wife secretly married a person of Civil Township. He came to know about her marriage after he concealed his identity and called the woman’s mother from another mobile number.

On the other hand, the woman’s father refuted Choubey’s claim and said his daughter was not married to him. “My daughter, who works in a private bank, knew Choubey over some business transactions. There was no such relation as claimed by Choubey.”The woman’s father further said Choubey is trying to tarnish the image of his daughter with mala fide intention.Police are yet to register a case in this regard.