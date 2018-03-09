BHUBANESWAR: Diploma engineers working in various government departments staged a demonstration at lower PMG here on Thursday demanding cadre restructuring and time-bound promotion.

Cadre restructuring of junior engineers working in Water Resources, Works, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Steel and Mines, Agriculture, Commerce, Fisheries, Energy and Urban Development departments is a long-pending demand. Though the State Government restructured the engineering cadre in 2013, the same benefit has not been extended to junior engineers working in these non-engineering departments, said general secretary of Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association (ODESA), Sachitra Mohan Roul.

In the absence of any promotional avenues, most of the diploma engineers retire without a single promotion while degree engineers enjoy four to five promotions during their service career, he said.

Even as the State Government announced to regularise the services of gram panchayat technical assistants (GTPAs) who are working on contractual basis, it has been more than five years the decision has not been implemented.About 8000 members of ODESA took out a rally to lower PMG and staged a demonstration.

A delegation of the association submitted a memorandum Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate fulfilment of their demands.