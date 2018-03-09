BHUBANESWAR: A pilot project under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was launched by Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi here on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration on Thursday.The event was organised by Humara Bachpan Trust, which has been advocating safe and healthy living conditions with improved socio-economic status of communities living in urban poverty.

As many as 1,500 women from urban slums of Bhubaneswar will be imparted training by the trust for enhancing their skills under the pilot project supported by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).The project, ‘Sambhavi - women empowerment with enterprise and employability’, aims at developing entrepreneurship skill among slum women and adolescent girls by providing skill building training under different trades and giving assured employability besides strong post-training support to ensure their improved socio-economic status.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagchi said the State Government will be happy to extend all kind of support to make this effort of Humara Bachpan and Sambhavi a success. “Sambhavi empowers women making them strong and capable of causing disruptive global change. It can improve financial wellness and bring transformation that skilled women can create for themselves, their families and communities,” he said.Chief Programme Officer (CPO) of NSDC Vishal Sharma highlighted the importance of skill-based training for women to make them employable. “The country can be strong, if our women are strong,” he said.

Founder-cum-Executive Chairman of the Trust Dharitri Patnaik said 1,500 women, aged between 18 and 35 from 140 slums have been identified. They will be imparted skill-based training in phases beginning Friday. The first batch will have 120 women, she informed. “We have plans to develop 750 women entrepreneurs by creating financial and market linkages and provide employability support to 750 women and girls trained under four different job roles,” she added.Eight women and four young girls who fought all hardships to emerge as leaders were felicitated with ‘Sambhavi of the Year’ award.