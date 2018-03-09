CUTTACK: The 47th National Safety Week was celebrated by industrial workers of MSME sector in Jagatpur Industrial Estate at Cuttack. To mark the occasion, a safety convergence workshop was jointly hosted by Odisha Industries Association (OIA) and Directorate of Factories and Boilers on Tuesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Principal Secretary to Labour and ESI Department Anu Garg, while ADG Satyajit Mohanty was the guest of honour. Addressing the occasion, Garg elaborated the measures initiated by the Department to reduce industrial mishaps throughout the State and urged the entrepreneurs to follow safety norms, SOPs and use of protective gears.

Mohanty said, every individual should be responsible and try to eliminate unsafe working conditions and unsafe acts at the workplace.Twenty seven workers from 25 factories were felicitated for their contribution for best practices in occupational safety on the occasion. A safety skit was performed and a mock fire drill conducted. It was followed by practical demonstration in first-aid to generate awareness among workers.

President of OIA Abani Kanungo and Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Cuttack Division Ramesh Kumar Behera also spoke.