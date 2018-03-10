BHUBANESWAR: Economic Advisor to Ministry of Food Processing Industry BK Behera on Friday said proliferation of food processing industry can hugely reduce food waste in India. Addressing a seminar on “Food Processing in Odisha with Focus on Packaging” at the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair-2108, Behera said though India occupies status of a leader in food production, only 10 per cent food is processed.What’s staggering is that over `1 lakh crore worth food is wasted in India, which he said, can actually feed many small countries. There is need for waste reduction by setting up of food processing units which also has large employment potential, he said at the seminar where MSME Minister Prafulla Samal was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Mumbai, Dr NC Saha said food processing is globally a $770 billion market providing employment to over 5 billion people while packaging is an integral part of it. He felt that food items such as rasagola, chhenapoda, talgur, tamarind paste and spices which are abundantly produced in Odisha make the State an attractive destination for state-of-art packaging units.

Additional Chief Secretary to MSME Department LN Gupta said, Odisha offers huge opportunity for investment in various processing to ready-to-eat (RTE) sector. With attractive incentives available under Odisha Food Processing Policy, intending entrepreneurs can set up food processing industry at the two mega food parks developed at Deras and Rayagada and in other industrial estates, he added.Milk Mantra CEO Srikumar Misra called for educating consumers to adopt the practice of utilising fresh milk rather than powder milk because of higher nutritional value.Muthu Kumar, Director Agriculture & Food Production and UCCI president Ramesh Mohapatra also spoke.

On the occasion, Mohapatra and Bahador Sadeghi, Deputy International Affairs on behalf of president, Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Iran singned an MoU. The agreement is aimed at mutual cooperation, improving and expanding trade exchange information and facilitate trade missions between Odisha and Iran.