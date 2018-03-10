BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission on Friday directed the State Government to provide Rs 3 lakh compensation to the wife of Abhay Singh, who had died after facing torture in custody at Jujumura police station in Sambalpur district in 2017. He was nabbed in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case. The Commission also directed Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to submit a report regarding providing compensation to Abhay’s wife Heena within eight weeks.

The Commission pointed out that according to the records, a sub-inspector along with four other police personnel were patrolling near Jujumura railway station when they intercepted Abhay, Ajay Singh and Chandan Singh of West Bengal for carrying polythene bags.The trio attempted to flee from the place when police gave them a chase during which the three slipped and fell down. Police had arrested the three under NDPS Act and produced them in a court in Sambalpur where they told that they were subjected to illegal detention and police torture.

Abhay and Ajay are brothers while Chandan is their brother-in-law. After their arrest on May 30, 2017, they were detained at Sambalpur Town police station, and shifted to Ainthapali police station next day. Subsequently, they were taken to Jujumura police station where they were kept in custody at different police stations before being produced in a court on June 7 after which they were sent to a jail.

The Commission said Abhay was not able to stand properly and his condition was serious when he was sent to jail.

After three days in jail, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital in Burla on June 10. He died on June 19. The activists had then approached OHRC alleging that Abhay died because of the police atrocities. A judicial magisterial inquiry was also initiated into the matter. The Magistrate had arrived at a conclusion that Abhay might have died because of renal failure arising out of injuries he sustained because of alleged police atrocities.