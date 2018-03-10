NIMAPARA: Two tractors and one JCB machine were seized from Alipingal village by tehsildar Kamaljeet Das on Friday.

The vehicles were being used by some anti-socials for transporting sand, mud and other related materials from government land. Acting on a tip off, revenue and police officials raided different places and collected fine worth `45 lakh. They also raided illegal brick kilns and collected fine worth `1.35 lakh.