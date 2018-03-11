JAJPUR: Korei block administration has detected misappropriation of government funds to the tune of lakhs of rupees by its Panchayat Officers. Marketing Inspector (MI) of the block M Akasmika Routray has written to the district Collector seeking action against those officials responsible for embezzlement of public money.

According to the letter written to the Jajpur Collector, the Korei MI has said that the Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) were appointed as nodal officers of the panchayats concerned to implement Centrally-sponsored National Food Security Act (NFSA) Scheme in all 21 panchayats of the block about three years ago.

Likewise, Gram Rozgar Sevaks were appointed as the verifying officers of the panchayats concerned. Accordingly, anganwadi workers of the panchayats were entrusted with the job right from identification of beneficiaries to completion of NFSA selection process.

The Government had decided to collect `10 from each NFSA beneficiary towards the remuneration of anganwadi worker for each card. Accordingly, the PEOs had collected the money from the beneficiaries but did not deposit the money to the tune of `three lakh with the authorities concerned. The matter came to light when the anganwadi workers, who were entrusted with job of the identification of beneficiaries, did not get their remuneration.

Routray said the money collected from the NFSA beneficiaries was supposed to be deposited with the block administration.

The collected money was meant for remuneration of the anganwadi workers who did their assigned duty. When the anganwadi workers did not get their remuneration, the embezzlement of funds came to light. Routray said when the matter came to her notice, she made an enquiry and found the allegation to be true.

The MI had appealed to all the PEOs to deposit whatever money they had collected from the NFSA beneficiaries, But, they paid no heed.

"When my repeated requests yielded no result and with no option left, I had to intimate it to the district Collector and request action against the erring officials," she said.