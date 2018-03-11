CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday reviewed preparations for the maiden visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the Millennium City on March 17. Leaving nothing to chance to make the President’s visit incident-free and a memorable one, Police Commissioner YB Khurania and Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh made spot visits and took stock of the security arrangements at Anand Bhawan on Saturday.

Kovind, who is coming on the request of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to dedicate Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre at Tulsipur in Cuttack to the people of Odisha, is also scheduled to attend the foundation day celebration of National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) besides visiting Netaji Birth Place Museum in the city.

“The President is coming on a two-day visit and the inauguration of Anand Bhawan in Cuttack is one of his major engagements. I arrived here to take stock on different arrangements, including security measures,” said Khurania.

A ground near Naraj has been provisionally finalised for setting up helipad to facilitate landing of the President’s helicopter, said the DCP.

After landing at Naraj, the President will visit Netaji Birth Place Museum and later inaugurate Anand Bhawan after which he will address a public meeting on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from where he will leave for NLUO, Singh added.

“We made spot visits to chalk out arrangement of police force. After a decision, required security arrangements will be put in place,” Singh informed.

Biju Patnaik was born on March 5, 1916, at Anand Bhavan built by his father Laxmi Narayan Patnaik. He spent most of his childhood here in Cuttack. His son and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also born here.

In January 2015, Naveen and his brother Prem donated the property, including half an acre plot and the 5,000 sqft building, to the government after which it was converted into museum. The museum and learning centre developed at a cost of `1.8 crore at Anand Bhawan will house various personal belongings of Biju Patnaik, including his childhood photographs and other materials narrating his role in the freedom struggle of India and Indonesia, informed Museum Curator Santosh Kumar Chatterjee.