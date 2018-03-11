BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association has threatened to call an indefinite strike from March 14 over its 11-point charter of demands. The association’s president Prakash Mishra said they will call an indefinite strike from March 14 over their demands which include operation of city buses within the stipulated jurisdiction and not from one district to another.

“We will be calling the strike from 6 am on March 14 if our demands are not heard,” Mishra said. The association alleged that they had raised their demands last year also, but to no avail.

There are about 16, 000 to 17, 000 buses run in the State by private operators.