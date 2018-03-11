DHENKANAL: The Crime Branch (CB) officials have started investigation into the question paper leak during the High School Certificate (HSC) examination. The officials visited some examination centres in Odapada block and other places to find out under what circumstances and by whom the mathematics question paper went viral on social media on March 3.

After the alleged leakage of question paper, District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhananda Parida had issued a direction to all Block Education Officers (BEOs) to step up security arrangement and keep a strict vigil on the process of examinations. Similar incident was also reported from Kamakshyanagar block when pictures, allegedly featuring question paper of social science subject, were circulated on social media, an hour after commencement of the examination on its concluding day on Thursday.

Parida said though adequate arrangement was made for safe keeping of question papers, the CB probe will find out under what circumstances and by whom the papers were leaked.

As per reports, as many as 17,000 students had appeared in HSC examination at 86 centres, while 112 were booked for malpractice in the district. The annual examination began on February 23.