Carried out at an estimated Rs 1.7 crore, the micro tunneling system uses remotely controlled and guided pipe jacking through continuous excavation.

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon woes at Bhubaneswar railway station that not only led to waterlogging of tracks but also failure of signalling systems may be as good as over.

After last year’s bad experience, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has refurbished the entire drainage channel using the micro tunneling system. The work, which started mid February, will be over well before the monsoon this year.

Without obstructing traffic, the ECoR has completed almost half the work. In fact, the major part of the engineering work which required inserting a 104 metre pipeline to carry the storm water has reached its completion.

“The micro tunneling work, which has been taken up for the first time, has seen more than 90 metres out of 104 metre of the pipeline inserted into the tunnel. We have reached Platform no 7 and expect the work to be complete in next three to four days,” Senior Divisional Engineer Ravi Prakash Yadav said.

The entire tunneling work would take about 55 days which included construction and maintenance exercises, he added.

If the conventional system of carrying out the renovation was followed, Yadav said, it would have led to traffic detention. “Bhubaneswar Yard has eight lines and it would have caused inconvenience which is why the innovative method was followed,” he said.

The major cause behind the flooding and waterlogging was the bridge connecting to the municipal drain which was inadequate to carry the storm water which flows from Ashok Nagar and Station Area. That Bhubaneswar Yard has a south-to-north gradient, it led to huge waterlogging of the tracks and blocked train movement.

Carried out at an estimated Rs 1.7 crore, the micro tunneling system uses remotely controlled and guided pipe jacking through continuous excavation.