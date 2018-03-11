RAYAGADA: The daughter-in-law of former Gunupur MLA Rammurty Gomango filed an FIR at Gunupur police station on Friday, alleging torture over dowry. According to sources, Sasmita Gomango, who is a teacher, got married to Lalit Ranjan, son of the former MLA, in 2017. Sasmita was allegedly tortured by her father-in-law, mother-in-law and husband.

Unable to bear the torture, she had approached police with the help of some people a few months back. The matter was mutually settled between both the parties. However, she was once again harassed for dowry and warned of dire consequences if she didn’t fulfil their demands. She further alleged that her husband had been missing since January. She had no communication with her husband nor his family members informed her anything on his whereabouts, she claimed.

Gunupur police registered a case under Section 498 (A), 506 and 34 IPC and 4 DP against the family members of the former MLA.

Meanwhile, Sasmita’s statement was recorded in the SDJM court of Gunupur. Rammurty denied the allegations and said, on the other hand, Sasmita had attacked his son on several occasions. “We will take legal steps against her,” he added.

Contacted, IIC Nirmal Panigrahi said action would be taken against the accused after inquiry.