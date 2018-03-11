BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government has come up with a new move to monitor and generate feedbacks of its programmes and scheme by appointing independent observers.

For the purpose, it has generated a panel of State Level Observers (SLOs) who will monitor the implementation of various programmes at the ground level.

These independent observers, interestingly though, are government officers from IAS, IFS, OAS and OFS cadres and not below the rank of Deputy Secretary. A list of 32 officers has been brought out by the Planning and Convergence Department in this regard.

“Those not below Deputy Secretary rank from all the four services and willing to walk the extra mile would be empanelled in the pool of observers for deployment to monitor implementation of various programmes and also for effective disaster management during natural calamities,” a resolution by the department said.

The Planning and Convergence Department will be the Nodal Department for the SLOs.