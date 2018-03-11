JAJPUR: Body of a woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances from her house in Chorda Digisahi area under Jajpur Road police limits on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Archana Kumari (25). The victim’s husband, Pankaj Kumar, works as an assistant manager of a steel firm at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex, police said.

Police detained Pankaj on Saturday after his in-laws brought allegations of dowry torture. Archana’s family members alleged that she was killed by her husband for dowry.

According to reports, Pankaj came to his house after duty on Friday night. He found the door of his house locked from inside. He called his wife, but she did not respond. He then broke open the door with the help of neighbours.

Pankaj found his wife’s body hanging from the ceiling of the house. He informed the police about the incident. On getting information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

On the other hand, the victim’s father Upendra Kumar filed a complaint against his son-in-law on Saturday. Upendra alleged that Archana was being frequently tortured, both physically and mentally, by her husband for dowry.

“We have registered a case against Pankaj on the basis of complaint lodged by the deceased’s father and detained him for interrogation,” said a police officer.

The reason behind the death could be ascertained only after postmortem, police said.