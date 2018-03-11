The spread of the disease was attributed to contamination of drinking water. (File)

SAMBALPUR: Jaundice is back to haunt Sambalpur again with at least eight fresh cases being reported from Pensionpara and Mayabagicha areas here. In 2014, jaundice had claimed more than 30 lives in the city, spreading panic among thousands of people. The spread of the disease was attributed to contamination of drinking water.

The pipelines pass through drains in several areas of the city. “The leak in pipelines had been contaminating water and threatenin g the spread of the disease yet again,” sources said.

A meeting was chaired by district Collector Samarth Verma on Friday and was attended by Chief District Medical Officer K K Gupta, ADMO (Public Health) Panchanana Naik and officials of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Sambalpur Municipal Corporation and ICDS. Verma stressed on the need to spread awareness about the disease and directed the PHEO to check leaking pipes in the affected areas and replace it to prevent the outbreak.

ADMO Panchanan Nayak confirmed that contamination of drinking water was the reason behind the outbreak of jaundice and added that eight cases of jaundice had been detected till Friday.

“We have begun sensitising the people on preventive measures like drinking boiled water apart from door-to-door campaign. Similarly, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has also taken up measures for cleaning the drains. The PHEO is checking for leakages in pipelines connected to households,” Nayak added.