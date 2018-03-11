RAYAGADA: Police forwarded a jilted lover to court here on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a girl, who had refused his proposal for marriage.

According to sources, one Kuruma Praska of Baladia village attacked the girl with a knife and later attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. After the incident, their family members took both of them to DHH Rayagada for treatment.

As the condition of the girl deteriorated, doctors shifted her to MKCG Medical in Berhampur, where her condition is stated to be stable. Even as the incident occurred on March 7, it came to light only when police arrested the accused after he was discharged from the hospital on Friday night. IIC Kalyansinghpur Kapileswar Behera said the attack was a fallout of triangular love affair.