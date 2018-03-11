Odisha had recorded 47,666 incidences in 2015 of which 24,019 had died and of 45,736 cases, 23,043 succumbed in 2014.

BHUBANESWAR: After Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Odisha has performed better in another health index. It has recorded less incidence of cancer cases and mortality rate compared to developed States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

According to data released by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), an institute under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), of 49,674 persons detected with cancer in Odisha, 25,035 had died of the deadly disease in 2016. While 41,848 people succumbed to the disease of 82,836 incidences in Rajasthan, 37,182 died of 73,551 cases in Gujarat during the same period. Similarly, of 1,32,726 cancer cases, 67,035 died in Maharashtra; of 80,999 cases, 40,796 died in Tamil Nadu and of 73,511 cases, 37,052 died in Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh has, however, recorded highest cancer incidence of 2,45,231 and mortality case of 1,23,985 followed by Bihar, which has reported 1,30,628 incidences and 66,040 death cases. As many as 1,07,906 persons have been found with cancer in neighbouring West Bengal and 54,443 died in 2016.

While 69 people die of cancer in Odisha everyday, close to 84 people are dying per hour in the country. An estimated 7,32,921 people had died of cancer in the country of around 14,51,417 cases in 2016.

Odisha had recorded 47,666 incidences in 2015 of which 24,019 had died and of 45,736 cases, 23,043 succumbed in 2014. Every year, the State is adding nearly 2,000 new cases. The health officials have attributed the low mortality rate to the stern measures taken by the State Government for the treatment and screening of cancer patients.

While free chemotherapy treatment has been started in all district headquarters hospitals besides Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital, screening cancer patients is being conducted in all districts. Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda said interventions like screening, early detection and referral to an appropriate level institution for treatment are being done with a focus on prevention of breast, cervical and oral cancer.

“We have planned seven more radiotherapy units at Capital Hospital, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) at Cuttack. Besides, three tertiary cancer care units are being set up at MKCG medical college and hospital, VIMSAR and Bhawanipatna. This would help reduce the disease burden,” he added.