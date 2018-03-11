BHUBANESWAR: The State Commission for Women (SCW) has sought a report from a college in Nayagarh district on the expulsion of a girl student, who allegedly appears in an objectionable video that surfaced on social media. The college has also suspended a youth, who was also in the video and had recorded it without the minor girl’s knowledge.

“We took suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the college authorities to submit a report on expelling the girl student,” SCW Chairperson Lopamudra Baxipatra told The Express. “We have also sought a report from Nayagarh police on what action has been taken in connection with the incident,” she said.

The victim was a Plus II student of the college and the youth was a Plus III student. The college authorities, however, defended the rustication of the girl saying that the incident was shameful and if anyone attempts to tarnish the image of the institute he/she will not be excused.

After the objectionable video became viral, the minor girl lodged a complaint at Khandapada police station. The girl alleged that the youth blackmailed her after recording the video and despite her repeated pleas to delete the clip, he circulated it on the social media. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the youth, who is on the run after the incident.