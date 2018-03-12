ROURKELA: Even as the mega expansion project of the National Highway (NH) 143, including construction of second Brahmani bridge at Rourkela, continues to face inordinate delay, it has emerged of late that the hurdle of forest land diversion is preventing the NHAI from starting work.

A fact-sheet on status of forest land diversion proposal for about 125 km stretch of the NH 143 (old NH 23) between Birmitrapur and Barkote has showed Stage-1 clearance towards diversion of a total of 134.666 hectares (ha), but the files hopped between tables of the Forest and Environment department, Odisha for nearly 30 months.

Currently, the proposal is being processed by Odisha Government for onward submission to the Ministry of Environment & Forest (MoEF).

Sources said the forest land diversion proposal involving Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of Rourkela and Bonai in Sundargarh district and Deogarh in Deogarh district was submitted online on September 9, 2015. But, it was finally accepted by the Nodal Officer (Additional Principal Conservator of Forest, Odisha) on January 1, 2016. Incidentally, the Rourkela DFO, with certain observations in February 2016, set aside the previous enumeration of trees and insisted on fresh tree enumeration and pillar posting which was completed in June 2017 and the file was sent to the Rourkela-based Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) in August 2017.

Surprisingly, the DFOs of Bonai and Deogarh had made piecemeal observations five times since March 2016 and after necessary compliances by the NHAI, the files were finally sent to the RFFC respectively on December 6 and 13 in 2017. Again, on December 7, 2017 the Bonai DFO had insisted on fresh authentication of maps in five patches of two Reserve Forests which was immediately authenticated by the ORSAC. Subsequently, the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) had made several observations in phases.

On January 15 this year, the PCCF returned the proposal and the Project Director (PD), NHAI, Rourkela after field authentication of non-forest land by concerned tehsildars had submitted compliance report.

The Rourkela DFO finally submitted the modified proposal file to PCCF on January 20, 2018, while remaining compliances were fulfilled by the PD, NHAI by February 5 following which the PCCF on February 26 recommended the proposal to Forest & Environment Department, Odisha for submission to the Centre, sources said.

NHAI sources said Stage-1 forest clearance is likely to be received in a month following which work would start immediately as the NHAI contractor firm is ready after having finished pre-construction activities including geo-technical investigations of Sankh bridge near Vedvyas and six-lane second Brahmani bridge at Rourkela.

The mega project is hanging fire since the UPA-II regime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, 2015 had publicly announced to complete the project soon. Union Minister for Road Transport and NHAI Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation on July 21, 2017 at Rourkela and announced to start work in 15 days.

Citing delay, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in January had said his Government was willing to construct second Brahmani bridge and the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had hit back attributing the delay to Naveen government.