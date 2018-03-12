CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday stressed on rehabilitation of juvenile offenders through employment to bring them to the mainstream of the society.

Addressing the State-level conference on ‘Juvenile Justice: Issues and Challenges’ at Judicial Academy here on Sunday, Misra said providing employment opportunities to juveniles can help in curbing crime and other offences committed by them. He also emphasised that family, non-government organisations (NGOs) and other authorities concerned should be involved in rehabilitation of juvenile offenders to help them joining to the social mainstream.

“Many times the juveniles feel that they are not properly looked after emotionally either by the family members and teachers or society. Rehabilitation through employment should be given to them so that they do not return to crime,” Misra said.

Magistrates of Juvenile Boards, police and other officials should not get carried away by their own individual emotions, rather they needs to have a rational approach and be guided by parameters, rules and guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Vineet Saran asked the police personnel to implement the Act effectively to check crimes committed by the minors.

Stone for judicial complex laid

Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra advised lawyers to put their good points first before the judges during arguments in court rooms.

Laying the foundation stone for a judicial complex on Civil Court premises here on Sunday, Misra said the good points of a case must be told before the court first. But surprisingly during the hearings in the Supreme Court, High Court or lower courts, it is noticed that the real points come at third stage, he said.

He outlined the differences between a lawyer and an advocate and said presentation with substance is necessary for a good lawyer to probe his point. “One may be a good lawyer, but he can not be successful if fails to advocate properly. Every licensee under the Advocates Act, he or she must combine the qualities of a lawyer and advocate together. Law and presentation should come along,” he said.

The four-storey judicial complex, which will usher a new era in the domain of justice dispensation system in the Capital, will be built at a cost of `96.21 crore. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Justice of High Court Vineet Saran and Bhubaneswar Bar Association president Jahidur Raheman were present.