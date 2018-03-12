JEYPORE: In a shocking incident, the body of a woman had to be carried on a bike after authorities of Kundura PHC in Koraput district allegedly refused to provide a hearse on Sunday.

As per reports, Dahana Durua of Keduguda village under Kundura block committed suicide by hanging herself using a sari near Ambguda. The body was taken to Kundura PHC by husband Sambaru Durua and other villagers for autopsy on Friday. However, the hospital authorities allegedly refused to provide an ambulance or a hearse to shift the body to her village which is located at a distance of 12 km from Kundura PHC.

After repeated pleas to the PHC authorities and frantic efforts for an ambulance went in vain, Zilla Parishad member Dhanram Barik and another villager took Dahana’s body on a bike to Keduguda village, which is situated in dense forests, to perform the last rites.

Following the incident, public representatives and social activists of the district demanded a probe into the allegation of refusal of ambulance by the hospital authorities to carry the woman’s body.

On the day, members of several social organisations expressed their displeasure over the incident and said the district administration should enquire into the matter.

Kundura police said as the woman committed suicide, an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.