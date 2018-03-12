BHUBANESWAR: A thief was nabbed by locals on Saturday night while he was attempting to enter a house at IRC Village under Nayapalli police limits by removing the window air-conditioner installed in one of the rooms there.

The miscreant has been identified as Santosh Gouda of Salia Sahi. According to police, Gouda trespassed into the house of Sanjay Das in an inebriated condition and attempted to remove the air-conditioner for entering inside the room to commit theft.

However, occupants of the house and their neighbours, including one Chinmay Kumar Samantray, heard a sound while Gouda was attempting to remove the air-conditioner, following which they nabbed him from the spot. The residents then handed over Gouda to Nayapalli police. Gouda reportedly told the police that he was under the influence of alcohol and he spontaneously decided to trespass into Das’s house for committing theft.

“A case has been registered and Gouda was produced in a court on Sunday,” Nayapalli police said. In another incident, a man was thrashed by locals of Aiginia under Khandagiri police limits on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to steal a battery from a truck parked in the area. Being informed, PCR vehicle personnel rushed the spot and nabbed him. Later, he was handed over to Khandagiri police.