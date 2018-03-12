BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will hold its 60th Senior Police Officers’ Conference from March 13 to 15 at Police Bhawan here. The SPs of all districts, DCPs, Commandants of all armed police battalions, range IGs, DIGs and trainee IPS officers will attend the conference. Senior officers of various police establishments like Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence organisation, State Vigilance, Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, Prisons and Correctional Services and OHRC will also attend the conference.

Policing matters like law and order situation in the State, crime scenario, left-wing extremism, capacity building of the police stations, people-friendly policing, ethical behaviour in policing, crime control measures, critical incident management, effective use of social media and resource management in special armed police will be discussed during the conference.

State Vigilance, Home Guards and Fire Services, Prisons and Correctional Services and Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation’s concerns will also be taken up in the meet.

During the conference, presentations on different subjects will be given by the working groups and accordingly, a report will be prepared basing on which the Police Headquarters and the State Government will take further steps.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the conference’s valedictory ceremony on March 15, while it will be inaugurated by DGP Dr RP Sharma on March 13.