BHUBANESWAR: While it is still unclear whether Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harchandan has tendered his resignation following party’s debacle in the Bijepur by-election, claim and counter claim about his continuation in the post have added more confusion.

A day after chairperson of OPCC disciplinary committee Sandhyarani Mohapatra claimed that Harichandan will continue to head the State unit of the party till 2019, senior Congress leader and former minister Sarat Rout questioned the authority of the former in making such claim.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi will decide who will be the OPPC chief and how long the person will occupy the office. There has been no communication from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). No one else in the party has the authority to decide on such matter,” Rout said.

Questioning the locus standi of Mohapatra’s statement, Rout said who authorised her to give an assertion on the issue.

Mohapatra on Saturday said the AICC did not accept the resignation of Harichandan as the Congress president wanted Harichandan to continue in the office till next General Elections. As the next General Election is a year away, Gandhi felt that it will not be possible for a new PCC president to deal with the election situation within the short period. Rout said any decision of the party high command will be communicated to the State unit through proper channel. The AICC has not said anything on the issue and no other leader of the party except Mohapatra is aware of it, he added.

In her reaction, Mohapatra said as chairperson of the party’s disciplinary committee, it is her job to maintain discipline in the party. If any member violates the party discipline, they will face the music, she added. To media queries, Harichandan said all decisions relating to party organisations are taken by AICC president.

Meanwhile, a section of the party has stepped up their demand for removal of Harichandan for the party post immediately. A group of youth leaders of the party under the leadership of former Pradesh Chhatra Congress president Itish Pradhan went to Congress Bhawan here in a motorcycle rally demanding a change of leadership in the State unit. Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray who was holding a meeting in party office prevented Pradhan’s supporters from entering office.