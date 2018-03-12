BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Monday served a

notice on the Union Health Secretary and Director of AIIMS-New Delhi asking them to ensure justice to separated conjoined twins from Kandhamal district.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the scheduled tribes panel has sought reply within next fifteen days on the actions taken by the authorities

for the treatment of the twins till they are fully fit.

The 32-month-old twins from Milipada village under Phiringia block were separated after 22-hour-long surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi in October last year. They are undergoing post-surgery treatments in the

hospital since then with financial assistance from the State Government.

The separation surgery on the craniopagus conjoined twins was conducted successfully at the AIIMS for the first time in the country. Craniopagus twins, who are fused at the cranium, are the rarest form, accounting for about only two per cent of conjoined twins that are uncommon occurring about every 2,00,000 births.

In his petition Tripathy had alleged that the AIIMS authorities were planning to send back the twins to Odisha before they are declared fully fit. Raising concerns on their treatment at the home State,

he had demanded that the twins be kept under constant supervision at the AIIMS till they are fully recovered.

After AIIMS-New Delhi indicated to discharge the twins, a team of doctors from Odisha had visited them last month and discussed with the treating doctors on how to extend them similar facilities at SCB

Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack or AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

"The State Government has already ensured sufficient funds for the treatment of twins, who have been admitted since July. In such rare cases, post operative care is most important which the State is

not well equipped to extend and hence no risk should be taken," Tripathy contended.

In its notice the NCST warned to exercise power of civil court under Article 338-A of the Constitution and issue summons for appearance in person or by representative before the Commission if it does not receive required information within the stipulated period.

Apprehensive of their care in Odisha, the twins' parents Pushpanjali Kanhara and Bhuiya Kanhara have also requested the AIIMS authorities to keep them for some more months.