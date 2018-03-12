SAMBALPUR: The clash between inmates of two hostels on Saturday night at VSS University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla here over some issue was amicably settled on Sunday. While normalcy has been restored on the campus, three platoons of police force are keeping a tight vigil to to prevent any untoward incident.

Tension had gripped the premises of VSSUT after a clash broke out between inmates of Marichi Hall of Residence and Kratu Hall of Residence over an issue.

Initially, a heated exchange of words had taken place between inmates of the both the hostels during celebration of ‘Vassaunt 2018’, the annual cultural festival of the institute. Later, inmates of Kratu Hall of Residence barged into Marichi Hall of Residence and a clash broke out between the inmates. Enraged over the attack on some fellow boarders, inmates of Marichi Hall of Residence blocked the road which connects National Highway 6 with Burla town in front of VSSUT.

The situation flared up further when inmates of Kratu Hall of Residence came to the spot of road blockade leading to another clash.

Officials of VSSUT rushed to the spot and discussed with the enraged students but failed to bring the situation under control. Subsequently, police was called in who chased away the clashing students from the spot.

Later, the university authorities discussed with the students and assured them that they would convene a meeting over the incident.

The authorities convened a closed-door meeting in presence of VSSUT Vice- Chancellor Atal Chaudhuri and all the Head of Departments on Sunday.

Dean, Student Welfare of VSSUT Debadutta Mishra said the varsity will conduct a probe into the incident. Wardens of the both the hostels will submit reports to the disciplinary committee of the institution which will take a decision soon.

Burla SDPO Abakash Routray said the situation is under control and police forces have been deployed on VSSUT campus. The three-day ‘Vassaunt 2018’, which was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, was cancelled on the last day due to law and order problem, he added.