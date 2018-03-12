BHUBANESWAR: Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in collaboration with All Indian Network Project on Fish Health and Association of Aquaculturists (AoA) is hosting a two-day national workshop on ‘Antimicrobial Resistance and Alternatives to Antibiotics use in Aquaculture” at Kausalyaganga here from Monday.

The workshop is expected to provide suitable recommendations and guidelines for containment and development of control strategies regarding use of different drugs, chemicals and antibiotics in the benefit of aquaculture and animal husbandry.

Project Management Specialist at the US Agency for International Development Umesh Alavadi, Planning and Policy Adviser Dilip Kumar, Former Principal Scientist and Founder Head of High Security Animal Disease laboratory at Bhopal HK Pradhan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations consultant VV Sugunan are slated to attend.

Microbiologists and experts of international repute, scientists from National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital, researchers and policy makers from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal will deliberate on the effects of antimicrobial resistance and use of alternatives to antibiotics.