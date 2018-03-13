DHENKANAL: District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan has directed all bankers to disburse 25 per cent more loan than the previous years to small businessmen under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.During a review meet on development works and assessment of performance of bankers at the Collectorate here, Kalyan said banks should support small and medium industries to generate job opportunities for skilled candidates of the district. Compensation package should be expedited at the bank level as around 1,500 people die every year in the district. Besides, self-help groups need to be digitised on priority basis to empower all SHGs, the Collector said.

Apart from disbursement of loan and deposits, bankers must organise camps to promote awareness about financial literacy. People at village level should be educated on different banking guidelines to operate their accounts properly, Kalyan said.

As per reports, as many as 38 proposals of small and medium industries are pending with banks. These proposals were discussed at the meet in the presence of bankers. The credit-deposit ratio of banks has reached only 37 per cent against 60 per cent target set by the RBI. The CD ratio needs to be increased, the Collector said. The district administration is emphasising on providing financial assistance to educated unemployed youths who have been trained under different schemes. As many as 254 candidates, who were trained under various schemes till December last year, are in need of bank linkage.

The Collector sought support of all departments and bankers for development of the district.