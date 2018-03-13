BHUBANESWAR:Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar have demanded tight security arrangements on the hospital premises which would enable them to discharge their duty efficiently without any fear and threat from the local miscreants.

AIIMS director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane has written to the Commissionerate Police to tighten the security of Resident Doctors, who are apprehensive of their safety and security following frequent attacks on the doctors on duty.

The demand was raised a day after resident doctor Chinmay Kumar Sahoo was physically assaulted by a dead patient’s relatives, who alleged that the death occurred due to negligence of treatment by the treating doctors.

Refuting the allegations, Medical Superintendent Dr SN Mohanty said one Nanda Kishore Pradhan (75) having serious health condition from Chhotraipur village was brought to the Yellow Zone of Trauma and Emergency Department (Casualty) at about 3 am on Sunday.

“As there were no bed available in the casualty, the patient was attended by the doctor on priority. He had deranged vital signs for which he needed NIV support via Mechanical Ventilator. The patient collapsed and become unresponsive while NIV Mask was being attached. Even as he was immediately administered with lifesaving drugs as per standard protocol, he died,” Dr Mohanty clarified.

Soon after the death of patient, his relatives assaulted Dr Sahoo. Though he has already lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police station, no one has been arrested so far.The AIIMS authorities have urged the police to investigate the incident on priority taking into consideration the CCTV footage and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.