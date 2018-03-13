BHUBANESWAR:WHEN thousands of farmers across the State gathered here demanding social security, hike in minimum support price (MSP) and farm loan waiver on Monday, registered seed growers are facing a problem of different kind due to labour strike in the seeds processing plants of the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). Unable to process paddy seeds, nearly 6000 registered seed growers are forced to sell their produce in the open market at throwaway prices. The State Government, which has been making a concerted effort to improve the seed replacement rate (SAR) by supplying quality seeds to the farmers, has set a target to procure around 4.3 lakh tonnes of certified seeds for next kharif season.

Meanwhile, the corporation has procured about 1.2 lakh tonnes of certified seeds from the farmers. Though the registered farmers have huge stock of paddy seeds, they are unable to process their stock due to labour unrest in the 36 seeds processing plants in the State. Labour contractors who supply manpower to the seed processing plants have seized work from March 1 allegedly due to non-payment of labour charges by the corporation. After processing, seeds are treated with chemicals before packaging and samples of the processed seeds are sent for certification process. Fearing damage of their seeds stock, registered seed growers of western Odisha districts have started selling their stock in the open market at non-seed price. While the State Government has fixed the cost of certified paddy seed at `1,937 per quintal, farmers are disposing off their stock blow the MSP of `1,550, said Gokul Pradhan, a farmer of Barpali in Bargarh district.

As per the agreement with the registered seed growers, OSSC has to procure the entire produce from them at a price fixed by the State-level seed pricing committee. Farmers supplying seeds to the corporation are required to pay their first installment of 60 per cent of the seed cost within one week and the balance 40 per cent after obtaining seed certification from the testing laboratory. The seed suppliers have been waiting from more than three months to get their dues from the corporation. This is despite repeated instructions from the Agriculture department, said growers representative in the OSSC board Ashok Baral.