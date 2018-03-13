BHUBANESWAR:A two-member team of Commissionerate Police on Monday visited a bank in Gurgaon to verify an information that Jammu and Kashmir youth Suhail Aijaz, who was studying in Bhubaneswar AIIMS and missing since February 10, was spotted there recently. According to police, they received an information that Suhail was recently spotted near the J&K Bank Ltd in Gurgaon’s Sector-44 area, following which they left for New Delhi on March 8 to verify the claims.

The team on Monday visited the bank and verified with the officials and security guards whether Suhail had visited there. However, the police have so far not received any conclusive information in this regard. Besides visiting the bank, police visited different police stations and pasted the posters of Suhail at PS and market areas.