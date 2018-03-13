BHUBANESWAR:THE three-day mega celebration Odisha Parba at the heart of national capital received overwhelming response from the visitors as they relished the taste of Odisha and experienced the essence of its rich cultural ethos. Over two lakh visitors witnessed Odisha’s magnificent journey from the ancient era to the illustrious contemporary times. Organised by New Delhi-based Odia Samaj, the event was delight for the nonresident Odias and foreign tourists who had a glimpse of Odisha’s culture, tradition, heritage and authentic cuisine at India Gate Lawns.

Curtains came down on the event on Sunday. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mahesh Sharma and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the valedictory ceremony. On the final day, Odisha Parba started with a series of enthralling fusion Paika Nacha and Bagha Nacha. Odissi performances by Aruna Mohanty mesmerised the audience. Musical performances by Krishna Beura and Susmita Das left the visitors awestruck. One of the main highlights of the extravaganza was authentic Odia food that not only evoked the nostalgia of Odia people but also indulged the sense of bon-vivant Delhiites. From mouth-watering snacks to lip smacking desserts and healthy vegetarian and non-veg thali to exotic sea food, people got a huge platter to relish.

Long queues were noticed in peak hours as people savoured special Odia foods while enjoying the cultural programme on the stage. This year, the entire food court was designed in a fort style, reflecting the ambience of ‘Bara Masa Tera Parba’, which summed up Odisha’s passion for festivals in one calendar year, said Odia Samaj president Sidharth Pradhan. The second edition of Odisha Parba covered 50 per cent more area than last year. It was spread over an area of about 2.6 lakh sq ft showcasing the rich legacy of Odisha. The entrance gate was designed in the shape of ‘Dola Bimana’, which replicates a common sight during the Holi festival. Intricate patta chitra design added colours to the decorum.