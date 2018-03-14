KENDRAPARA: Police on Tuesday arrested seven youths on charges of molesting a minor girl and forcefully taking her nude pictures in a cashew forest near the seaside village of Pitapatha within Jamboo Marine police limits here.

On Monday evening, the victim was collecting cashew nuts along with a local boy in the forest when all the seven accused came to the spot and molested her. They clicked her nude photos with their mobile phones and assaulted her.

In her complaint, the 16-year-old victim further stated that the accused also threatened to upload her photos on social media. Acting on the FIR, police arrested all the seven accused who were identified as Uttam Biswas, Pramod Bala, Bhagyadhar Rout, Arakhita Mohanty, Budha Singh, Prasanjit Bayen and Sambhu Bijuli under various Sections of the IPC and Sections 10 and 11 of Protection of Children from Sexually Offences Act, 2012. Police also seized five mobile phones from their possession, said Mahakalapada IIC Priyabrat Das.The seven accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Two students arrested for leaking photos of girl

Kendrapara: Two students were arrested by the police on Monday night for circulating intimate photos of a girl on social media platforms. The arrested youths were identified as 20-year-old Somyaranjan Behera of Athagarh and a student of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar, and 19-year-old Tapas Kumar Rana, a student of a polytechnic college at Chata.

Police said a relative informed the victim girl about her intimate pictures and videos doing rounds on WhatsApp groups following which she filed an FIR in Derabishi police station on Saturday. Acting on the FIR, police arrested Behera and Rana.Kendrapara SP Dayanidhi Gochayat said prime accused Behera was in a relationship with the girl and had managed to click some private pictures of her on his cell phone.

Recently, the victim broke up with Behera following which the latter leaked her intimate photos and a minute-long video on social media.Both the accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody after their bail was rejected.