JEYPORE: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday caught Civil Supply Officer of Koraput Ballav Charan Das while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from a rice miller. Das had demanded the gratification from S Sanmukha Rao, the owner of Sri Dhanalaxmi Rice Mill, to accord permission for custom milling of paddy. The officer was about to retire on 30th this month. He was caught red-handed by the sleuths while accepting the bribe from Rao. Sources said searches were being carried out at the residence and office of Das till reports last came in.