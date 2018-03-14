BHUBANESWAR:With only eight months left for the Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018, the State Government on Tuesday asked the Works department to complete major construction works in the Kalinga Stadium complex for the upcoming international sporting event latest by May.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviewed the progress of infrastructure development works including construction of galleries, swimming pool, water filtration plant, widening of internal roads and other facilities in the stadium at the third executive committee meeting here.

“Issues relating to renovation of stadium for additional sitting facility, construction of new swimming pool, water filtration plant, construction and widening of new internal roads in the stadium, preparation for accommodation and catering of the players and officials, travel and local transportation, traffic and security were discussed in the meeting,” said Sport Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev after the meeting.

The State owned Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), which has been entrusted with major construction works, has set up a dedicated engineering unit for expeditious execution of the projects, he added.

Apart from adding capacity by constructing two new galleries for spectators, a permanent food court and some merchandise-selling shops will come up in the stadium complex.For accommodation of players and officials of the World Cup hockey, an inventory of 412 hotels in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri has been prepared. Besides, rooms available in guest houses of State and Central Government PSUs and educational institutions have been identified, Principal Secretary Tourism Mona Sharma said.

Newly built hotels and those in the final stages of construction for which they have taken land from the State Government have been requested to make those ready before the World Cup so that visitors and guests could be accommodated, she added.A food festival is being planned during the event to provide a local flavour to the players and visitors coming from out of the State and abroad, official sources said.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan advised departments concerned to align the programmes of cultural extravaganza and showcasing of Odishan handloom and textiles during the event. It was further decided to tinge the cultural programmes with performing art of various States and countries.Dev said hockey teams from 16 countries will participate in the World Cup and matches will be played in four pools. Matches will be played from November 28 to December 16. Two matches will be played each day from 5 pm.

