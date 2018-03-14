BHUBANESWAR: Brahmagiri’s Rebana Nuagaon village has fallen silent since Tuesday afternoon after news came that its 24-year old hero, Manoranjan Lenka, fell to the ambush by Left Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma earlier in the day.

Manoranjan was one of the nine CRPF jawans who were killed in the Naxal attack. He had come home last month after his father passed away and returned to duty following the rituals.For his mother, life could not have taken a more cruel turn. She lost her husband last month and after losing her son, she is shell-shocked.

The only thing that she has been asking is where her son “Manua” is, said a villager. Manoranjan had joined the 212 Battalion of CRPF in 2014. Locals remember him as a darling of the village.