JEYPORE: Resentment is brewing among students of Laxman Nayak Medical College of Koraput as the State Health Ministry is yet to provide basic facilities to them for their training.

According to sources, the State Government had started the medical course in the college in September last year for about 100 students. Though the medical college has infrastructure, it lacks facilities needed for carrying out courses. The students allege that insufficient facilities have hampered the quality of training being imparted to students here. Moreover, there aren’t professors for conducting practical classes of different subjects, the students claim.

In a memorandum to the district Collector, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, the students complained about lack of facilities. They alleged that basic objects like skeleton, bones, chemicals and other requisites are not present in the laboratories for conducting practical classes.

The medical students informed the district administration that they had been complaining to the college dean about the same. However, the dean didn’t not respond to their complaints.

The irate students have threatened to take to the streets, if the Government failed to take steps in the matter. Earlier, the students met Koraput Collector and put forth their difficulties. The dean was unavailable for comment.