BHUBANESWAR:Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday said one model police station will be established in each district. These police stations would be complete in all respects.Addressing the 60th Senior Police officers’ Conference here, the DGP said the focus of police must be on use of latest technological innovations such as introduction of e-office in State Police Headquarters as well as in Range and Districts to make offices paperless. This will also lead to faster movement of files, optimise manpower and bring transparency.

The police chief said time has come for a serious rethink on changing paradigms of modern policing and reorientation of strategies to adopt with the time. Cyber crime and cyber security issues are assuming significance and police need to upgrade skills with use of new gadgets and technology, he added.

Dr Sharma asked the SPs to open counselling centres to deal with problems related to women and children with utmost empathy. Such centres must be opened in each police district, he said.

The police chief also called upon his officers to show leadership qualities, high standards of professionalism, integrity and probity in policing. The three-day conference is being attended by 138 senior police officers from different establishments.The DGP lauded his officers for effectively managing law and order and crime control, handling of Left Wing Extremism and successful conduct of by-election at Bijepur.

Additional DGP Satyajit Mohanty, also conference secretary, offered the keynote address while IG Amitabh Thakur also spoke. During the conference, presentations were made by senior officers on law and order, crime, LWE, capacity building of police stations, people-friendly policing and ethical behaviour in policing apart from effective use of social media.