CUTTACK: The minor girl of Tunupur village under Salepur police limits who had attempted suicide three days back after being raped by first cousin, succumbed in SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.In his FIR the 17-year-old girl’s father alleged that, about two months back accused Arun Biswal (45) had her with him on the pretext of shopping and raped her at an isolated place in Jagatpur. She took intoxicant-laced cold drink given by the man and fell unconscious.

Then he clicked her obscene pictures.Biswal, a driver by profession, started blackmailing her with the obscene pictures and threatened to post those on the internet if she did not keep physical relation with him. Even the accused used to torture and threaten her to fetch gold and money from home, the FIR maintained. On March 7, when Arun insisted on marrying her, the minor attempted suicide by hanging in her house, the FIR alleged.

On hearing her screams, the family members rescued and rushed her to a local hospital from where she was referred to SCB-MCH after her condition deteriorated.The girl’s father demanded a thorough probe into the incident and stringent action against the accused.

Inspector-in-charge of Salepur police station Prasant Kumar Majhi said, “We have arrested Arun by making him an abettor in the incident and efforts are on to seize his mobile phone. He will be produced before the court on completion of necessary medical examination.”