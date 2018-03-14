ROURKELA: Police on Tuesday cracked the mysterious murder case of a woman LIC agent at Sector-7 here with the arrest of two slum youths. They were identified as 28-year-old Sagar Mukhi and 29-year-old Bhola Mukhi. Police claimed that the duo had murdered 47-year-old Sujata Mohapatra in the evening of February 15 for monetary gain.

Sagar, who was acquainted with Sujata, had seen her handling hefty amount of cash. In urgent need of money, Sagar hatched a conspiracy with Bhola to eliminate Sujata as he believed that the LIC agent would be carrying huge cash in the evening after collection from several clients.

Sector-7 IIC PK Das said as Sujata was interested to buy a land from Sagar, the latter insisted her to come near Taratarini temple at Sector-6 after sunset on the pretext of offering her a good deal. Despite initial reluctance, Sujata arrived at the lonely place only to be attacked by Sagar with an iron rod while Bhola slit her throat with a sharp weapon, Das said and added that after committing the crime, the duo fled with about `1,200 and the LIC agent’s mobile phone.

Sagar had given Sujata’s mobile phone to a woman who was using it with a new SIM card. Recovery of the phone from the woman through mobile tracking helped police arrest the accused, sources said.

The accused duo was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.