JEYPORE: People of Bhaluguda village got access to electricity on Monday, 70 years after Independence. The village, which is 5 km from Jeypore town, is situated near the sub-station of NTPC and Southco.

Locals alleged that the village had not received power for so many years because of the negligence of block officials. However, wires and conductors were installed in the village a few years ago. Earlier, the villagers on several occasions had demanded power supply to their area but in vain.

Recently, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati visited the village and the locals apprised him of the matter. Locals said Bahinipati initiated steps towards providing electricity to the village. Finally, about 36 tribal families in the village got power supply to their houses.