SAMBALPUR: Former minister and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in pre-poll violence at Banabira under Sohela police limits in Bargarh district. The violence had claimed one life, last month.

A police team led by Padampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Laxminarayan Panda nabbed Mishra and another accused Shib Kumar Diwan from Mishra’s house at Nandapada in Sambalpur city.

Mild tension prevailed as BJP supporters protested the arrest and resisted police team from carrying out their duty. They were, however, refrained from the protest after police had a discussion with them.

According to police, a group of miscreants, comprising of around 20 to 25 persons, had allegedly attacked minister for labour and employement Sushant Singh’s younger brother Subrat Singh and his three associates on February 22, two days before the Bijepur by-election.

Injured in the attack Kartik Nag, Dileswar Sahu and Khageswar Mahamallik were admitted in the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. Later, Dileswar was shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital at Cuttack where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, police had arrested six persons in this connection. The number of arrest rose to eight with the arrest of Mishra and Diwan.

"Mishra was one among the group which had pre-planned the attack on the Minister's brother. Others involved in the crime would be arrested soon," the SDPO said.