BERHAMPUR: The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued a notification on Wednesday, stating that the Sub-Collector of Gajapati district would take the charge of Registrar of Berhampur University. Earlier, OAS cadre Shailendra Dwibedi was posted as the Registrar and in-charge of Comptroller of Finance in December. However, relieving Dwibedi suddenly from the post has raised eyebrows. According to reports, Dwibedi had detected misappropriation of funds worth `19 crore during verification of the records. He had also written to the Chancellor, urging the latter to initiate a probe into the alleged financial irregularities.

Subsequently, on March 6, the State Finance Department ordered an inspection of the varsity’s accounts. The Local Audit Fund (LFA) Directorate was asked to probe the same. Director, LFA, directed his officials Nirmal Chandra Swain and Sukumar Satpathy to conduct a special audit of the financial transactions in the varsity from 2013 to January 30, 2018. As per the directive, the team was asked to take up the audit from Wednesday and submit their special report by May 11 to the District Audit Officer, LFA, Ganjam and a draft copy of the report to the Directorate of LFA for scrutiny before approval.

After receiving the copy of the letter of the LFA, Director on March 12, Dwibedi had asked the finance section to submit relevant records. However, when Narendra Bidoy, senior clerk of the finance section in the varsity, failed to submit the records, Dwibedi issued a show-cause notice to the former.

However, before any action could be taken against the erring staffers, Dwibedi was transferred and relieved of duty on Tuesday by the Vice-Chancellor, who entrusted Pratap Mahanty, head of Marine Science Department, with the additional charge of the Registrar. Meanwhile, students, members of Ganjam Bar Association and other organisations had earlier alleged gross financial irregularities in the varsity. They had urged the Chancellor to conduct a Vigilance probe.